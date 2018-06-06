Paul Nelson of Easton to perform at the Bijou

The Paul Nelson Band is performing in Bridgeport at the Bijou Theatre on Friday, June 15.

Nelson, who lives in Easton, is recognized as one of today’s most talented guitarists and live performers, according to critics. Nelson not only has the distinction of being the hand-picked guitar protégé, bandmate and producer to legendary rock/blues icon Johnny Winter but he has toured the world performing and or recording alongside an endless who’s who list of top artists including Eric Clapton, Joe Perry, John Popper, Dr. John, and Joe Walsh.

Nelson received a Grammy award for his work performing on and producing Johnny Winter’s Step Back, winning “Best Blues Album of the Year” and the BMA “Blues Music Award” for “Best Blues/Rock Album.” Step Back reached #16 on the Billboard top 200, staying at #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts for weeks. He is also a recipient of the Blues Foundation’s KBA “Keeping The Blues Alive Award.”

The Paul Nelson Band will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 15. The Bijou Theatre is located at 275 Fairfield Avenue Bridgeport. Tickets can be purchased at bijoutheatrect.net.