Redding Park and Recreation will show Paddington 2 behind the Redding Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 7, at dusk.

Before the movie, Redding Girl Scouts will be selling hot dogs, popcorn, beverages and baked goods and Gigi’s ice cream truck will be selling ice cream.

There will also be face painting and a family kickball game run by Mark Kilburn at 6:25 p.m.

Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 8.