Otis and The Hurricanes to perform in Weston on July 8

Otis and The Hurricanes will be performing at Music at the Barn on Sunday, July 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, Weston.

Otis and The Hurricanes is a group of veteran musicians who will rock the barn playing a mixture of Delta Blues and New Orleans Funk, with just the right amount of good time rock ’n’ roll. Influenced by the likes of Fats Domino, Little Feat, Delbert McClinton, and the legendary Chuck Berry, each song tells a story.

Chris “Otis” Cross has opened for and played with musical icons James Montgomery, Buddy Guy, Johnny Winter and Buckwheat Zydeco.

No reservations are required for this family entertainment series. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, favorite food and beverage, and enjoy show. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors and chairs will be set up. Suggested admission is $15 per member, $20 per non-member, and kids under 16 are free. Admission also grants entry to the historical society’s Life in the Sixties exhibit starting at 5 p.m.

The Music at the Barn concert series is made possible in part by KMS Partners at Coldwell Banker, Fairfield County Bank, JetBlue and Cohen & Wolf P.C. For more information about Weston Historical Society, call 203-226-1804 or visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.