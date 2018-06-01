Old School Revue and The Saugatuck Horns perform in Weston

An evening of family fun and music is on the menu when Old School Revue featuring The Saugatuck Horns celebrates the golden age of American rhythm and blues and soul music at “Music at the Barn” on Sunday, June 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Road in Weston.

The seven-piece ensemble features spirited renditions of classic tunes from the heyday of R&B, rock, soul, jazz, and swing. “Playing absolutely none of today’s favorite music …,” said band leader Roger Kaufman, “we showcase a celebration of vintage chestnuts from the past 60 years.”

Old School Revue and The Saugatuck Horns is a local Connecticut band playing a wide range of popular but seldom-heard artists such as Booker T. & the MG’s, Quincy Jones, and Louis Prima. Band members have toured with Harry Connick, Tower of Power, Steely Dan, and The Blues Brothers.

No reservations are required for this family entertainment series. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, favorite food, and beverage. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors and chairs will be set up. Sponsored by the Weston Historical Society. Admission is $15 per member, $20 per non-member; kids under 16 are admitted free. Admission also grants entry to the historical society’s Life in the Sixties exhibit starting at 4 p.m.