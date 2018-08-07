Obituary: Thomas Sylvester Mullen Jr., 56

Thomas Sylvester Mullen, Jr., age 56, died unexpectedly on August 5, 2018, while on vacation with his family in Sea Isle City, NJ, his favorite place on Earth.

Tom is survived by his mother Kathleen; children Natalie, Amanda, Tommy, and Annabelle; siblings Marie Sunnergren Cucchi (Tony), Christopher, John (Denise), Scott, and Gary (Amanda); partner Teresa Lane; and an extended, tight-knit family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tom was born on February 22, 1962, in Buffalo, NY, to Kathleen (Gurdo) Mullen and the late Thomas Sylvester Mullen, Sr. He grew up in and around Malvern, PA, and split time between Easton, CT and New York City at the time of his death.

Shortly after attending Malvern Preparatory School and graduating from Great Valley High School, Tom enlisted in the United States Army, where he served honorably from 1981 to 1984, including a deployment near Stuttgart, Germany.

Tom earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Computer Science from West Chester University and Temple University, respectively. He began a successful career with General Electric as part of the Edison Engineering Development Program. He spent the better part of a decade with AIG, and at the time of his passing was Director of Sales Engineering Strategic Enterprise at CenturyLink. Tom was a lifelong computer nerd; he kept the first computer bug that ever existed printed on a piece of paper.

Tom was a loving father to his four children. His great passions in life were family, food, and Philadelphia sports. He will be remembered for his post-Thanksgiving turkey gumbo, mischievous sense of humor, booming belly laughs (most often at his own jokes), and wise-cracking intellect. An occupant of many smart rooms, Tom was the smartest guy in all of them. He was also a team owner for twenty-seven years in the Snowbelt League, and his team, Draft Dodgers, has never won the league — Tommy is currently in first place. Let’s go Draft Dodgers!

A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 11 from 10-11:45 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s Church, 104 Channing Avenue, Malvern, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m., and a private interment will then be held at Saint Agnes Cemetery in West Chester, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the “Beach Bench for Dad” Memorial Fund at www.gofundme.com/tom-mullen-memorial-fund. Any contributions raised in excess of goal will be donated to Catholic Charities; www.maugergivnish.com.