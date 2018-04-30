Obituary: Teresa Augustyn, 57

Teresa Irene Flagg Augustyn, 57, passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Harris Hospice in Charlotte. She was in the company of her loving family.

Born October 5, 1960 in Minneapolis, she was the daughter of Rose Flagg and the late Willard Flagg. Following graduation from Blaine Senior High School, Teresa furthered her education at Mankato State University where she earned a degree in accounting in 1983. Her career in financial services began after moving to New York City.

Teresa took a break from banking in 1998 to help raise her two kids in her most rewarding role as a stay at home mom; always making certain to make fresh baked cookies on the first day of school. As her children grew older, she began working on her degree in Interior Design in 2014.

Teresa dedicated her time to volunteer through Healing Touch at Greenwich Hospital in Connecticut. She enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends and loved to host the family Thanksgiving dinner each year.

The joy of Teresa’s life was her family. She adored her husband, Eric Augustyn whom she married on April 1, 1989. Teresa was a devoted mother who attended school and sports activities, cheering fiercely at each event.

She is survived by her husband, Eric Augustyn; two children, Sam Augustyn and Catherine Augustyn both of Charlotte; her mother, Rose Flagg of Minneapolis; as well as her siblings, sister, Sharon Flagg of Anoka, MN; brother, John Flagg (Teresa) of St. Anthony, MN; sister, Julie Lee (Freddie) of Colorado Springs, CO; and brother, Jim Flagg of Minneapolis, MN.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Flagg.

A memorial service was held on Monday, April 30, 2018 in Harry & Bryant’s Chapel in the Oaks, 500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC. The family received friends following the service.

For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Harris Hospice at Presbyterian Hospital Charlotte.

