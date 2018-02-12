Obituary: Stuart Craig Hubbard, 55, of Weston

Stuart Craig Hubbard, of Weston CT, formerly of Newtown CT, passed away on February 9, 2018 after a gallant fight with esophageal cancer. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his friends and family. He was 55-years-old.

Stuart was born in New York City on March 16, 1962, to Fay (Stevens) and Phil Hubbard, Jr. He attended Weston Schools, Elizabethtown College, and Sacred Heart University.

His favorite hobbies were listening to great music much too loudly, drinking mediocre wine with dear friends and spending time with his children who will continue to be a light in his heart. He was an avid aviator, soloing at 16-years-old, attending helicopter flight school and continuing his passion by traveling to air shows with his Dad and flying RC planes. He could often be found hiking local and exotic trails, skateboarding, using his Dremmel drill for some new, interesting hobby, or taking his children on adventures.

He is most lovingly remembered as a truly wonderful friend. He gave the people he loved everything he could and would be there at a moment’s notice if you needed him, with that big smile, a bottle of that mediocre wine, and a ready hand. He will be missed more than we can express.

He is predeceased by his beloved Mother, Fay. He is survived by his Father, Philip Hubbard, Jr. and his wife, Louise of Nantucket; his girlfriend and the love of his life, Jennifer Conlon Collier of West Palm Beach, FL; his children, Ellis Archer-Hall Hubbard & Tess Caitlin Hubbard, both of Newtown, CT; two brothers, Philip Hubbard III and his wife, Denise of Redding CT, Steven Hubbard & his wife, Karin of Bethel, CT; numerous nieces and nephews, and more friends than you could count.

Calling hours will take place at Shaughnessey-Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield, CT on Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 5pm-8pm. A Memorial service will be held at Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Road in Weston, CT at 11:00 am on Friday, February 16, 2018. An additional celebration of his life will take place on Nantucket in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Connecticut Hospice, in honor of Stuart Hubbard at 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.

