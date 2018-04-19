Obituary: Patricia L. Hidalgo, 81

Patricia L. Hidalgo, age 81, of Norwalk, died peacefully at Laurel Ridge in Ridgefield on Tuesday, April 17.

Born in New York City on February 8, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Bennie and Josephine DiGiorgio and has lived locally for most of her life.

Patricia was a graduate of Norwalk High School and had worked at the Norwalk Hospital as Supervisor of Environmental Services for 20 years. She was a member of the St. Ann Club and the Norwalk Senior Center. Patricia loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored.

Survivors include three children, Victor Hidalgo of Norwalk, Paul Hidalgo and his wife Bobbi of Monroe, and Joleigh Parisot and her husband Bob of Redding; 5 grandchildren, Matthew, Ian, Daniella, Aldo and Lance, and many nieces and nephews.

Patricia was predeceased by her beloved sisters Celia, Mela and Angie, and her granddaughter Carolina.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 21, 10 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk, with burial to follow at St. John Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at church. Patricia’s family will receive friends at the Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk on Friday from 5-8 PM. The St. Ann Club will assemble at 7 PM.

Donations in her name may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105 (www.stjude.org).

For directions or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com.