Obituary: Merry Beth Adamson-Strauss

Merry Beth Adamson-Strauss of Redding, CT and Exeter, NE, passed away on Saturday, August 11th from a pulmonary embolism resulting from injuries suffered in a car accident. Merry Beth turned 66 five-days before her tragic passing.

Merry Beth was the daughter of John & Erma Adamson, the sister of John (Chip) Adamson, wife of Ned Adamson-Strauss, the mother of Ariel Marie Rich and Anika Sonski, the grandmother of Eliana Rich (3), Gabriel Rich (1), Emma Sonski (15), and Lauren Sonski (13).

Merry Beth was a joyous, bright light to all who knew her and an inspiration to scores of thousands of women and girls around the world through her work with The United Nations.

In place of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to either The Exeter, Nebraska Methodist Church or The United Nations Working Group on Girls at http://girlsrights.org.