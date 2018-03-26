Obituary: Marilyn A. Cina (née Micara) of Weston

Marilyn A. Cina (née Micara) of Weston, beloved wife of Joseph J. Cina, passed away March 22, 2018.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Joseph J. Cina of Weston, her sister Joanne Gangi of Weston, and granddaughter Kelsey J. Cina of Weston.

She was preceded in death by her parents Antoinette and James Micara, her brother Francis Micara, her daughter Stasia M. Cina, and her grandson Joseph Hayes (AJ) Cina.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and known as “MAC” to friends and family and “Dee Dee” to her grandchildren, she was a champion of change and a tireless advocate for children with physical disabilities.

With her gift for fashion and clothing design and a reputation for perfection and high standards, Marilyn opened and operated a boutique clothing business, “Cinna” in Westport. Later in her working life, she served as a global event planner for Noble Americas Corp., an international commodity-trading group with offices in Stamford.

Marilyn’s artistic talents and loves also extended to painting and drawing, as well as gardening and home design. She enjoyed spending time in New York City, the beach, and, special times with beloved friends and family she held so dear.

Relatives and friends may greet the family on Tuesday, March 27, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, in Westport.

A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 28, at 10 a.m. at Georgetown’s Sacred Heart Church, 30 Church Street, Redding.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Whittingham Cancer Center, 34 Maple Street, Norwalk, Conn., 06856, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.