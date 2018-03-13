Obituary: Marian F. Kelleher, 74, of Redding

Marian Francis Kelleher, aged 74, died peacefully on March 12, 2018 in Danbury, CT. Marian was born April 28th, 1943, in New York City, the daughter of Thomas and Veronica Kelleher.

Marian grew up in New York City and later Huntington, NY. She was a graduate of Oswego State University where she became an English teacher in the Poughkeepsie School District, before starting her own business as an accountant. Marian loved her students and took special pride in their successes. Her success as a business woman in the 1980s was a testament to her pride and determination.

She married William Steinburg in 1966, making home in Oswego, NY. She was a devoted mother to her two daughters, Christine Steinburg-Fox and Caroline Steinburg-Besancon. Her second marriage, to Colin Kearney in 1975, led to a home in New York City, NY. She is survived by her current husband, Michael Axel of Redding, CT. In late 2016, Marian and Mike moved back to the northeast, settling in Redding, CT, to be nearer to her family.

She is survived by her daughters Christine Steinburg-Fox and Caroline Steinburg-Besancon, sons-in-law David Besancon, William Patrick Fox, and son in law to be, Lawrence O’Neill. Grandchildren William John Fox II, Kaitlin Oakey, Korinne Fox, Christy Fox, Olivia Besancon, Molly Besancon, and Cameron Besancon along with her great-grandson William John Fox III, nephews Kieran Black, Brendan Black, and niece Brady Rose Black, as well as many loving family members and friends. Her sister Elizabeth Kelleher-Black predeceased her, as did her second husband Colin Kearney.

A celebration of life service will be held in Marian’s honor on March 17th 2018, from 5:30PM – 7:30PM at the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church Street, Georgetown, Connecticut 06829.

Donations in Marian’s memory can be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center for Comfort Care & Healing, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810 (regionalhospicect.org). To offer online condolences to the family please visit www.boutonfuneralhome.com.