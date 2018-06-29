Obituary: Lilyan Garside Durkee

Lilyan Garside Durkee passed away peacefully on June 26, 2018. She was born in 1926 in Brooklyn, NY.

Lilyan was a longtime resident of Ridgewood, NJ, Ridgefield, CT, and Southbury, CT. She was a beautiful, spirited and dignified woman. Lilyan held dear the many joys in her life.

A devoted mother, a community volunteer, a gifted artist, and a talented designer of both landscapes and interiors.

She shared her great passion for genealogy and was an elected member of the Daughters of the Holland Dames, The Colonial Dames, The Huguenot Society, The Holland Society and the Piscataqua Pioneers.

Lilyan was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert Allen Durkee. She is survived by her son, Robert Lawton Durkee of Pawling, New York, daughter Deborah Merritt Durkee (Thomas O’Keeffe) of Ridgefield, Ct, son Bruce Cornell Durkee (Nilla Lindwall) of Visby Sweden, and daughter Susan Boone Durkee (Terrance Vontobel) of Redding, Ct., granddaughter Diana O’Keeffe Kulkarni (Saleel) of Wellesley, Mass., grandson Devin O’Keeffe (Cathyrn) of Bethel, Ct., granddaughter Charlotte Durkee, of Brooklyn, NY, and great-granddaughters Brynn and Avery Kulkarni.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Lilyan may be made to: Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT. 06810.