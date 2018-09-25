Obituary: Karl “Jigger” Lombardo, 71

Karl “Jigger” Lombardo, age 71, a resident of North Salem, NY, formerly of Redding, and longtime New Canaan resident, passed away peacefully in Danbury Hospital on September 24, 2018, with his loving family by his side.

Karl was born on November 4, 1946 in Norwalk, Connecticut; he was the son of the late Dominick and Juanita Munding Lombardo.

Karl was a New Canaan High School graduate, after graduation he went on to study at the Columbia School of Broadcasting and then Bullard Havens Tech School where he studied to become an electrician. Karl was also a Vietnam War Veteran where he served in the US Air Force.

During his career he worked at WNLK in sales, WEZN, WRKI — broadcasting and sales, WWES — he hosted the “Jigger Lee” radio and Big Band show, at United Artists he was a Record Promoter and a Promoter to Tommy James and the Shondell’s as well as The 5th Dimension. He was also the Cofounder of Modernway Electric.

While living in Redding he was a Pop Warner Football Coach and coached Girls Softball. Jigger was also a member of Norwalk Karting Association. He was passionate about music, sports, especially football, fishing, great food, his family and friends and granddogs, Gussie, Olive, and Fearghus. All who knew or even just met him, know of his positive enthusiastic outlook with a gift of gab. He encompassed a true sense of gratitude of everything that life had to offer.

Karl is survived by his two daughters: Kelly Lombardo, Danielle Pickering (John III) of Bethel, CT; his former wife Maryann Kiernan, of New Canaan, CT. He is also survived by his two grandchildren Evelyn Pickering of New Canaan, CT, and Declan Pickering of Bethel, CT; a brother Robin Lombardo (Kathy) of Wilton, CT and two nieces.

Karl was predeceased by his son Karl Lombardo Jr.

The Lombardo family will receive friends and family on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 2:00pm – 5:00pm at Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan, CT 06840.

Memorial contributions may be made in Karl’s honor to: Danbury Hospital ICU.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com.