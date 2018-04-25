Obituary: Helen Marie Grady Jr., 75, of Easton

Helen Marie Grady Jr., 75, of Easton, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2018, Easter Sunday, at the Avalon Health Center at Stoneridge in Mystic, Connecticut.

Born in New York City on July 19, 1942, she was the third daughter of Dr. John F. and Helen Marie (Haubold) Grady of Greenwich, CT.

She attended the Convent of Sacred Heart in Greenwich, and received her Bachelor degree in music at Manhattanville College. She then studied for her Master’s degree in Musicology at New York University. She became a staff member of G. Shirmer, music publisher in New York City. After several years, she purchased Edition Musicus, a small national and international classical music publishing company which she operated from her own home until 2015 when she retired.

In addition to her music degrees, Helen also obtained her Master’s degree in counseling at the University of Bridgeport whereupon she became an original member of the Greenwich Domestic Abuse Service. A board member of Kwetu Faraja, Inc. she also was a board member of the Greenwich YWCA. She made Easton her home in 1998.

Helen is survived by her sisters Mary Keith, and her husband Frederick, of Ledyard, CT, and Elizabeth McKay, and her husband Robert, of Jupiter, FL, nieces Mary Patricia McKay, Elizabeth Field, Patricia Keith, and God children Yuka Vinagre and David Parker. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Grady and nephew John McKay.

The family would like to thank the staff of Avalon Health Center for their superb care, compassion and kindness to Helen and family members during the 10 months she was a resident.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 30, 2018 at Notre Dame Church in Easton, 655 Morehouse Road, Easton, CT 06612. Burial is private. Byles Memorial Home of New London, CT is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to a charity of the donor’s choice.