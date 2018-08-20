George William Dugdale, the son of the late George and Florence Dugdale, died peacefully on July 20, 2018 in Herndon, VA after enduring a prolonged illness.

George was born in the Springdale section of Stamford, CT on February 23, 1931 and was a graduate of Stamford High School, class of 1949.

He was drafted in 1952 and served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was first stationed at Fort Myers where he was a part of the Honor Guard for Eisenhower’s Inauguration. His 2nd assignment brought him to Karlsruhe, Germany where he served in one of the first integrated Army troops. He was fortunate to never have had to fight in battle.

George graduated from Bridgeport Engineering in 1967 with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering with his oldest 4 kids in attendance.

George is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, JoAnn. They were married August 2, 1958 and lived most of their married life in West Redding, CT. George is survived by his five children: Jody Secules and her husband Michael of Hollis, NH, Tracey Dugdale of Reston, VA, George Dugdale and his wife Nancy of Charlotte, NC, David Dugdale and his wife Kristen of Superior, CO, and Suzanne Doran and her husband, Jamie of Havertown, PA. He is survived by his 11 grandchildren: Chiara, Nick, Eric, George “Sam,” Jack, Luke, Joseph, Molly, Emma, Jenny and Mary.

He is survived by his sister, Jane Swansen of Rochester, MN, and was predeceased by his brother, Billy Dugdale and his sisters Florence Frey, Audrey Ritter and Jeanne Lovejoy. George is also survived by many nieces and nephews —many of whom were endeared to their engaging Uncle George, especially the Knickerbocker crew.

George enjoyed the challenges of his work and was instrumental in the development of breakthrough technologies such as night vision goggles, specialized coatings for B-52 bomber windshields and high output spectrum-specific arc lamps used in semiconductor lithography (the computer chip). George loved sports and was a loyal NY Giants fan. He was the champion of the underdog — mentoring others and sharing his positive outlook on life with those he touched. He had a distinctive laugh, an expressive smile and a great sense of humor. He found peace in mother nature and enjoyed contemplating his questions about life, the cosmos and spirituality.

A Memorial Mass will be held for George on Sept. 7, 2018 at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Redding, CT. Committal Services will follow at Umpawaug Cemetery in Redding.