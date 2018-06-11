Obituary: Charley Couch, 63, longtime Redding resident

Longtime Redding resident Charley Couch peacefully passed away on May 15th at the age of 63.

A friend to many in the town of Redding, Charley was a fixture in town circles as an advocate for historic preservation and conservation.

Charley was born in Norwalk in 1954 and lived in Redding as a child with his mother, father, and sister. He also spent time in California before his family relocated to Kingston and then Toronto, Ontario as a teenager.

In the mid 1970’s, Charley moved to Northern Ontario where he lived for 15 years and where he built a two-storey log house for his family to live in. Charley worked in the logging industry until a near-fatal injury on the job forced him into other lines of work. He returned to Redding in 1992.

Charley’s passion was local history and he became Redding’s Town Historian in 2003. He dedicated an incredible amount of time to the town of Redding and its historical legacy devoted many years to the Redding Historical Society where he served terms as president and a member of the executive board.

Charley gave numerous lectures in the area, wrote dozens of history articles for the Redding Pilot as well as detailed histories for numerous houses and properties in the area, produced documentaries about notable residents, and volunteered to educate Redding Elementary School students about local history.

Charley was instrumental in preservation efforts in the area for many years. In 1994 he undertook restoration and preservation of the barn at Heritage House and advocated for protection of Parson’s Preserve, a historically significant Revolutionary War campsite.

Starting in 2015, Charley organized the Redding Rock’n Roots Revival, an Independence Day music festival featuring local musicians and fireworks that directly supports the Redding Historical Society and which has become a town tradition. Charley also organized Redding’s Settler’s Day Picnic in 2017 to celebrate the town’s sestercentennial anniversary.

He is survived by his wife of seven years Katherine Bozzi of Wilton, son Chip of Ottawa, Ontario, daughter Mara of Okotoks, Alberta, sister Jennifer of Elko, Nevada, and grandsons Jace, Nash, and Henry.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 23rd, 2018, at 1pm the Redding Historical Society’s Lonetown Farm Museum. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in his name can be made to The Redding Historical Society at 43 Lonetown Rd, Redding, CT.