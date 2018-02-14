Obituary: Barbara S. Perchak, 82, of Weston

Barbara S. Perchak, 82, of Weston, CT passed away at Norwalk Hospital on Saturday, February 10, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born in Deerfield, MA on January 31, 1936 and was the daughter of the late William and Frances Sodoski.

Barbara was a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Weston, CT and was an active member of the St. Francis Ladies Guild.

Survivors include one son: Richard Perchack of Weston, CT, two daughters: Andrea Perchack of Bridgeport, CT, Janice Falbo and her husband Michael of Norwalk, CT and three grandchildren: Teresa Falbo, Rachel Falbo and Michael Falbo Jr. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by one sister: Jeanette Malczynski.

Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Saturday, February 17, 2018 meeting directly at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 35 Norfield Road, Weston, CT for a Mass of Christian Burial. Contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to Weston EMS, 52 Norfield Road, Weston, CT 06883 or St. Francis of Assisi Church, 35 Norfield Road, Weston, CT 06883.

Condolences for Barbara’s family may be left online at www.hardingfuneral.com.