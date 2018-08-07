Notable Neighbors: Redding, Easton, Weston

Stucki graduates from University of Alabama

Daniel Alexander Stucki of Weston graduated with a degree in aerospace engineering from Bates College.

Area students named to Loyola’s dean’s list

Luke Ciccarello, Catherine Welsh, Danielle Williams of Redding, and Philip Gombos, Grace Lamb, Laura Maiorano, Colin O’Brien, and Alessandro Togni of Easton were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Loyola University Maryland.

Pusztay named to president’s list at Washington and Lee

Justin Karol Pusztay of Easton were named to the president’s list for academics for the spring semester at Washington and Lee University.

Karazulas named to dean’s list at Hofstra

Kelly Karazulas of Easton was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Hofstra University.

Area students named to dean’s list at Lehigh

Emma Coppock of Redding, Kaeli Prevelige of Easton, and Jun-Lucas Pritsker, Chloe Mandell, and Shelby Merberg of Weston were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Lehigh University.

Students named to dean’s list at Central Connecticut

Alexandra Franzino and Connor Mignone of Redding, and Julia Braden of Weston were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Central Connecticut State University