Norwalk River Valley Trail talk in Redding

Friends of the Norwalk River Valley Trail will present a talk with trail designer and builder Josh Ryan on Monday, April 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library in Redding.

Principal of the recreational trail design firm Timber & Stone in Montpelier, Vt., Ryan will address plans to expand the trail through Redding and Ridgefield. He will also share the trailer of his upcoming film, Trail Stories.

Norwalk River Valley Trail Executive Director Charlie Taney and board treasurer Stuart Green will be on hand to offer remarks during the presentation. Refreshments will be served.

Register online or at the library or call 203-938-2545 for information.