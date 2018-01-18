Norfield Grange hosts barn dance and chili dinner

The Norfield Grange in Weston is hosting its sixth Annual Barn Dance and Chili Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 20 starting at 7 p.m. The event will kick off with a pot of the Grange’s award-winning chili. This is a fun potluck event too and the Grange asks guests to bring an appetizer, side dish or dessert to share with all. Also, bring a list of ingredients in the dish.

After dinner it will be time to throw on your dancing shoes, boots or sneakers and kick up your heels for the main event featuring acclaimed caller Billy Fischer whom will be accompanied by Bill Walach on mandolin and Dave Howard playing guitar for a lively Barn/Contra Dance.

When it’s time for a break, there will be a warm bonfire to roast marshmallows over on the side lawn. Don’t miss this fun filled event for all ages. The Norfield Grange is located at 12 Good Hill Road in Weston.

For more information or to RSVP contact the Grange at 203-226-8233 or by email to [email protected] Visit the Norfield Grange’s Facebook page for updates.