News Alert: Voter turnout steady for Weston dog park vote

As of noon today, 606 people had voted on whether or not to approve a dog park proposed for the town of Weston.

The polls at Weston Town Hall are open until 8 p.m. tonight.

A yes or no vote is being asked on the following question: “Shall the town of Weston establish an enclosed, approximately 3.5 acre dog park on the town owned 36-acre parcel on Davis Hill Road as depicted in the visualization map and in accordance with the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the town and Weston Dog Park Inc. both of which are available on the town website and in the town clerk’s office?”

Check back here tonight for the results.