News Alert: Flash Flood Warning has been issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Fairfield County until 2:15 p.m.

The service has announced that up to two inches of rain have already fallen in some areas. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey are affected by the warning.