New signs in Easton warn hikers to park in ALT lot

Additional “No Parking” signs have been installed on Freeborn Road and Elm Drive in Easton near Aspetuck Land Trust (ALT) hiking trails in Trout Brook Valley.

The signs are intended to get people to use the new ALT parking lot and discourage on-street parking in dangerous locations.

“The new [parking] regulations are in effect,” said police officer Donald Kinahan, who oversees traffic matters for the Easton Police Department.

The Police Commission approved the police department’s plan for the signs last fall. Parking by hikers on Freeborn, Elm and Norton Road has upset some neighborhood residents and, in certain locations, caused the police concern.

Freeborn and Norton are narrow roads that traverse hilly and curvy terrain. Elm is a short dead-end road on flat topography. The ALT unpaved lot opened in the spring of 2017 and fits eight to 10 vehicles. It is off Freeborn, just across from Elm.

The new signs have primarily been installed on the section of Freeborn between Norton and Elm, including near a dirt pull-off at the bottom of a hill that hikers frequently have used to park their vehicles in the past.

There also are a number of existing “No Parking” signs near the intersection of Freeborn and Norton. Parking is legal on parts of Elm, although ALT eliminated a trail entrance near the Elm cul-de-sac to make it a less desirable place for hikers to park.

Kinahan said people should try to use the ALT lot. “There should be no parking on Freeborn west of the Norton Road intersection, and the parking restrictions near the Norton and Freeborn intersections remain in effect.”

Police officials have said having multiple cars parked along narrow roads could block emergency vehicle access.

The area includes a trail section open to off-leash dogs, which has increased its popularity and led to additional concerns by nearby residents. The parking situation worsens during busy hiking times, such as warm weekends in the fall and spring.