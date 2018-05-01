New programs at Easton Community Center

Listing of new and upcoming programs at the Easton Community Center:

Creative Movement Class, ages 2-3

Flag Football, ages 8-13

Body Sculpting, ages 18+

Children’s Indoor Soccer, ages 3-4

Wiffleball League, ages 8-13

Dodgeball, ages 8-13

Archery Instruction, ages 7+

Multi-Sports, ages 5-7

Basketball Instruction, ages 8-11

Skateboarding, ages 7-14

Cooking Class, ages 12+

5th Grade Activity Night

Friday, May 18, 7 to 9 p.m., free

Location: ECC Teen Center and gym

Live music, pizza, games, sports, and other activities

Extreme Paintball Trip, ages 10-15

Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Easton Community Center is located at 364 Sport Hill Road. For more information, call 203-459-9700 or visit eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.