New programs at Easton Community Center

Listing of new and upcoming programs at the Easton Community Center:
Creative Movement Class, ages 2-3
Flag Football, ages 8-13
Body Sculpting, ages 18+
Children’s Indoor Soccer, ages 3-4
Wiffleball League, ages 8-13
Dodgeball, ages 8-13
Archery Instruction, ages 7+
Multi-Sports, ages 5-7
Basketball Instruction, ages 8-11
Skateboarding, ages 7-14
Cooking Class, ages 12+
5th Grade Activity Night
Friday, May 18, 7 to 9 p.m., free
Location: ECC Teen Center and gym
Live music, pizza, games, sports, and other activities
Extreme Paintball Trip, ages 10-15
Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Easton Community Center is located at 364 Sport Hill Road. For more information, call 203-459-9700 or visit eastoncommunitycenter.com. Register at webtrac.eastoncc.com.