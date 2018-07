U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn) will set off on his third “Walk Across Connecticut” on Thursday, July 5.

Murphy will start his walk in Hartland and walk about 70 miles through 15 Connecticut towns over four days, ending in New Haven. He will hear firsthand from Connecticut residents about a variety of topics and hold pop-up town halls.

Members of the public are invited to attend Murphy’s town halls in West Hartford on July 5 and Meriden on July 7.