Mike Vincelli is Weston’s Citizen of the Year

Emergency response volunteer and professional Michael J. Vincelli has been honored as the 2018 Weston Citizen of the Year.

Vincelli serves as head of the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), a volunteer group that assists local agencies during emergencies and promotes disaster readiness, and the Medical Reserve Corps, which responds to public health emergencies.

As a part-time employee of the Westport Weston Health District (WWHD), he works as director of emergency preparedness and response.

The Citizen of the Year award is presented annually by the Weston Board of Police Commissioners to a town resident. The board recognized Vincelli during a recent awards ceremony.

“This award is meant to honor a specific person who rises above the many tireless volunteers that make Weston the exceptional town we all enjoy,” said Commissioner Jess DiPasquale, chairman of the Citizen of the Year committee

DiPasquale said Vincelli “has devoted many years serving Weston in the area of public safety” and helped the town “when we have needed it most. During storms and times of crisis, he has been there for us and we have all benefited in some way.”

Vincelli said he was “surprised and shocked” to receive the award. “I was kind of humbled by it and also honored they would recognize me in that capacity,” he said. “I was just giving back to the community, which is what everyone should do.”

Volunteer

Vincelli began volunteering with the Red Cross in 2002, later volunteered with CERT, and then became a part of Weston’s emergency management team. CERT volunteers learn basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, medical activities and team organization, and assist people when professional responders aren’t immediately available.

He started a second career at the Westport Weston Health District after working in information technology and facilities at a financial services firm. Vincelli said WWHD has had an emergency management operation since 2002, when it was formed due to concerns about the possible spread of smallpox.

His role at WWHD involves educating the public about what to do before, during and after emergencies such as hurricanes, tornadoes, severe heat waves, flooding and winter storms.

This includes preparing go-to emergency kits for their homes and handling food storage when there’s no electricity.

In general, Vincelli said, local residents are better prepared for emergencies since the impact of hurricanes Irene and Sandy in 2011 and 2012. “But people are starting to get lax again the past few years because a major storm hasn’t passed through the region,” he said.

Vincelli and his wife, Rhea Adler, have lived in Weston for 24 years. He plans to continue his involvement with emergency preparedness and response. “I like what I’m doing,” he said. “It feels good to help people.”