May programs at Weston Public Library

Some events require registration; visit westonpubliclibrary.org.

Adult Programs

Probate Judge Lisa Wexler, Thursday, May 17, noon

Royal wedding viewing, Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m.

Tech Tips, scanning photographs, Tuesday, May 22, 10 a.m.

Library After Dark, terrariums, Thursday, May 24, 7 p.m.

SCORE, fund raising for non-profits, Tuesday, May 29, 6 p.m.

Children’s Programs

Baby Lapsit, ages 0-1, Tuesday, May 22, 9:45 a.m.

Shake, Rattle and Read, all ages, Monday, May 21, 2:30 p.m.

Wiggle Worms, ages 0-2: Wednesday, May 23, 10:30 a.m.

Tiny Tales, ages 1-3, Thursdays, May 17, 24, 31, 10 a.m.

ABC Storytime, ages 3-5: Thursdays, May 17, 24, 31, 11 a.m.

Melty Mondays, ages 5+, Monday, May 21, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Pokémon Club, ages 8+, Saturday, May 19, 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. (younger kids may join if parent stays in room)

Pet Leashes Coloring Project, all ages, Friday, May 18, 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Photo Frames and Photo Boxes, all ages, Wednesday, May 23, 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Rainbow Mobiles, ages 5+, Wednesday, May 23, 4 to 4:45 p.m.

Play Group, ages birth to 5, Friday, May 25, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fandom Friday, May 25, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Teen Advisory Board, Thursday, May 31, 3 to 3:45 p.m.