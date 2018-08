The Weston Commission for the Arts is presenting Movie Under the Stars with a screening of Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. outside on the Weston Middle School field.

Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Families with children are welcome. Popcorn will be provided. There will also be food trucks on hand to purchase refreshments. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 2.