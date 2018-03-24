Make masks, frog puppets at New Pond Farm

Mask Making Workshop

Tuesday April 3, 1 to 3 p.m. Homeschooled students and students with an early dismissal from Redding Elementary School are invited to join puppeteer Adelka Polak as she guides them through the process of creating their very own bird mask that will be taken home at the end of the class. All materials are provided.

Making Frog Puppets

Thursday April 5, 1 to 3 p.m. Homeschooled students and students with an early dismissal from Redding Elementary School are invited to join puppeteer Adelka Polak and celebrate “World Puppetry Day” by making a frog puppet to take home. All materials are provided.

These programs are being held at New Pond Farm, 101 Marchant Road in Redding.

Registration for the programs is required. Register online at newpondfarm.org or by calling 203-938-2117.