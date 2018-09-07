Love of music leads students to form band in Easton

A group of young talent is gaining a voice known in Easton, and hoping to spread the word.

They call themselves Melomania and they have already performed three times. Around 20 to 30 people came to hear their most recent show, which took place in a local barn where their members normally practice. They played eight songs from a 12-set cover list.

Melomania’s student musicians are now freshmen at Joel Barlow High School.

They are Melina Viani, lead vocals; Jean-Luc Depardieu, singer, lead guitar and acoustic guitar; Milo Goldstein, bass guitar, vocals; Joseph Samon, drums, percussion; Connor Williams, drums, percussion; Reed Cooper, keyboards; Peter Martinich, tenor and alto saxophone; and Tyler Harris, trumpet.

Jean-Luc, 13, said being part of a band is “great. I really love it.”

Their recent performance included Havana, Don’t Stop Believing and George Michael’s Careless Whisper.

Jean-Luc said the band — whose members belonged to Helen Keller Middle School’s jazz band — first performed together at a pasta dinner earlier in the year at their school.

That gig led to Melomania being asked to play at the eighth grade formal dance.

Their expected performance at the Easton Farm Tour would have been the band’s third venue — and its first one outdoors — but rain canceled their show.

“I was surprised by their talent and musicality,” said Easton resident Jane Paley of Citizens For Easton, a Farm Tour organizer, explaining why she asked the band to play at the tour’s after party.

“One way or another, we are going to organize something with that band because they are an asset to our community,” Paley added.

Peter said he started taking saxophone lessons in the sixth grade.

He explained the band’s genesis: Some of the musicians including Peter were auditioning for the pasta dinner event, along with Melina Viani who sang an Alicia Keys cover, when “Our band director from eighth grade heard her sing and our tryouts and suggested we play together,” said Peter, 14.

Other students from jazz band at the school got involved and soon after, the eight members were together rehearsing cover songs like Havana for the pasta dinner.

Peter said his favorite type of music is alternative and R&B. “I love to listen to jazz, of course,” he said, adding he also loves trying new arrangements. “If I ever hear a song I like, I get the music myself and will play it.”

Melomania

The name of the band, Melomania, means “an inordinate love for music,” said Peter’s mother Janine Martinich. “That is why they picked it. They all love music.”

Jean-Luc started to play guitar at School of Rock in Fairfield at age 11. “But I got my first guitar when I was seven for Christmas.”

Jean-Luc said he’d “love to play” paying gigs. “I think we all would.”

“I’m always a little nervous at first but it’s a rush of excitement,” said Milo Goldstein, about how he feels prior to a performance.

Milo started lessons on bass three and a half years ago. He sang Careless Whisper by George Michael and Let Her Go by Passenger, along with Melina in the barn that day.

“It’s really exciting to be able to play for people,” said trumpeter Tyler Harris, 14, who has been playing trumpet since second grade. “Everyone in our band feels that way.”

“It’s hard to stay on task with the rehearsal hours,” Tyler said. Rehearsals range from two to six hours for a performance.

“It’s all worth it,” Tyler said with enthusiasm.