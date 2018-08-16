Losing candidate Shaban will support Republican ticket

“I’m done,” said Redding resident John Shaban in a telephone conversation at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night, after looking at results from the Republican primary for attorney general that were coming in.

Aside from losing in the state, Shaban, a Republican, lost the primary election in his hometown by 44 votes. The vote in his hometown was 252 for Shaban, 296 for Sue Hatfield from Pomfret.

Statewide, Hatfield won by a 79.3% to 20.7% margin, with 164 of 169 towns posted at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Hatfield will now face Democrat William Tong, a Stamford legislator, in the Nov. 6 election.

Tong was called the winner before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, with 122 of 169 towns reporting. He finished with 59% of the vote, well ahead of former prosecutor Chris Mattei of Hartford (29%) Paul R. Doyle of Wethersfield (13%).

Shaban served as the 135th District state representative — which includes Easton, Weston and Redding — from 2011 until 2017.

He was the Republican Party and Independent Party candidate in Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District in 2016, losing to Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-4).

He is a partner at Whitman Breed Abbott & Morgan in Greenwich.

Disappointed

While Shaban is “disappointed” in the results, he said he “will support fellow Republicans.”

“My plan is to help the ultimate Republican ticket any way I can,” he said. “That’s my goal. We are in need of a change of direction based on what’s been going on in the state for the last two or three decades.”

He said he congratulated the Democrats who ran in their own primary for attorney general.

“I am friends with the guys on the AG side,” he said.

Going forward, Shaban said he plans to remain active on various boards in the state.

“I’m still on the board of a few not-for-profits that are helping young men succeed in tough circumstances,” Shaban said.

One of these is Athletes in the Community (AITC) in Bridgeport, for which Shaban is founder and president.

Athletes in the Community was created by Shaban when he played for and managed the semi-professional Connecticut Giants football team.

“We have been trying to help teach kids to work as hard at life as they do at sports,” Shaban said. “We helped in the last two years in what is a community college football program that gets guys back into school.”

Athletes in the Community works with local community colleges such as Gateway in New Haven.

Shaban is also active on boards “to help clean up the environment,” such as the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, a statewide nonprofit that works to protect air, water, wildlife, and open space.

In addition, he is a member of the Redding Republican Town Committee and former chairman of the Redding Water Pollution Control Commission.

He is president of Aspetuck Youth Football and Cheerleading, and the Joel Barlow football boosters.

Shaban said while he would not rule out running for elected office again in the future, he has not made any decisions at this time.

However, one thing he is certain about is he will remain a Redding resident.

“I’ve been living in Redding for 18 years and I think it’s the best town there is,” Shaban said. “I plan to continue to living here and coaching football.”