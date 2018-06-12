Local HAMs demonstrate emergency radio communications

Ham radio operators in the Greater Danbury area are holding an annual Field Day and will demonstrate emergency communications capabilities and skills on Saturday, June 23 and Sunday June 24.

The demonstration stations will operate for 24 hours from 1 p.m. Saturday until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Despite the Internet, cell phones, email, and modem communication’s, every year we read of various areas that find themselves in the dark, the result of tornados, snow storms, fires, hurricanes, and other natural or man made disasters. Emergencies that leave large numbers of people without the means to communicate. In these cases, the one consistent service that has never failed has been amateur radio.

These amateur radio operators, often called “hams,” provide backup communications for public safety organizations (police, fire, EMS, public works) as well as charitable organizations such as the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and others. Hams are regularly called to action to support regions where FEMA is working on disaster/emergency response and mitigation.

For more than 100 years, U.S. amateur radio operators have provided emergency communications to the people in their communities and across the nation.

On June 23 and June 24, the Candlewood Amateur Radio Association (CARA) will establish a Field Day Operations site at Tarrywile Park on Southern Blvd in Danbury.

The site will be open to the public on Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon. Demonstrations and tours of the site will be available during those times.

To learn more about amateur radio in the Greater Danbury area, and how to qualify for an amateur radio license of your own, visit the CARA website at CaraRadioClub.org/.