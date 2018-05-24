Llamas coming to Mark Twain library

In honor of National Llama Appreciation Day, the Mark Twain Library is hosting a one-of-a-kind family fun event on Sunday, June 10, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Activities for all ages will include “Llamas 101,” a meet-and-greet with local llamas Samuel Clemens and Chief Aspetuck in the library’s parking lot. Redding’s resident llama expert — and owner of “Clemens” and “Tuck”— Dr. Jane Hamilton-Merritt will be on hand to enlighten visitors on the history and virtues of llamas, one of the oldest domesticated species in the world.

Inside the library, a short film, Humming Along With Llamas, will be shown while children will be invited to a story time with tales such as Is Your Mama a Llama? Examples of llama-related crafts, wool fiber, photographs, and artifacts will be on display throughout the library and in the glass cases in the rotunda. There will also be a demonstration of dry felting with llama wool.

Hamilton-Merritt is an author, photographer, war correspondent, Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, and Nobel Peace Prize nominee for her human rights work on behalf of the Hmong people of northern Laos. She also has a keen interest in llamas and has served on the board of directors of GALA (Greater Appalachian Llama and Alpaca Association) for eight years and was its president for three. She currently serves as chairman of the Llama Promotion Committee, whose mission is to educate the public about the virtues of llamas.

Native to the Andes, llamas are highly intelligent, cooperative, utilitarian athletes that can make great pack animals, according to Hamilton-Merritt.

This event is family-friendly, but the library asks that all children be accompanied by an adult. Llamas prefer calm, quiet surroundings. Register online or at the library or call 203-938-2545 for