Letter: Will not be renewing newspaper subscription

To the Editor:

As a longtime resident of Redding, I subscribe to the Redding Pilot to attain local news. I’m interested in local politics, happenings at our children’s schools, local sports, etc.

While I have a fond respect for our neighboring towns, I am not interested in their local happenings. I don’t care that Easton is accepting a new road, just like I’m sure that families in Easton and Weston do not care that Redding is preparing for Long Ridge rail realignment or that a Redding family marched in the women’s march.

I think the consolidation of the three papers was a huge mistake, and I, for one, will not be renewing my 20-year subscription. Furthermore, as a local business person, I question charging the same ad rates for media buys that include fewer newspapers.

Aline Hilford

Goodsell Hill Road, Redding