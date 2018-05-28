Letter: Thanks from Easton community tag sale

To the Editor:

The annual community tag sale at the Congregational Church of Easton took place on Saturday, May 19. This event helps support our activities as a church in the community of Easton and the surrounding towns. This event also gives people a safe place to sell many different items, from clothing to jewelry, to children’s toys, to books and CDs.

Every year we ask support from our local businesses in the way of sponsorships and gifts for our tea cup auction. We give special thanks to our sponsors, who have helped to make this event possible: Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Directors, RFP Associates, Greiser’s Old Easton Center Antiques, Forger-Kunkel Plumbing and Heating, Snow’s Farm, Spear-Miller Funeral Home, Dependable Lawn Service, Old Bluebird Garage, Atlantic Clam Farms of Connecticut, Sport Hill Service Station, Candee Farm, Maple Row Farm, and Community Sanitation. Their support helped to make this day a success. We look forward to next year.

Rev. Amanda Ostrove

Congregational Church of Easton