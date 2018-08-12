Letter: St. Patrick Church’s Youth Group adviser does great job

To the Editor:

In the article titled “Paying it forward,” that was published in the Redding Pilot on Thursday, July 26, I feel that not enough praise was given to the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church’s Youth Group in Redding, and especially to Youth Group Coordinator Tom Doherty.

Tom and his wife and their son did a fantastic job on Luella’s home. Tom also does a tremendous job as youth group adviser.

The youth group members did all the work on that house. Tom was at Luella’s house almost every afternoon.

He made all the arrangements to have the trees cut down on her property.

The youth group is very effective. Two years ago, they did a tremendous job on my property, transplanting over 2,500 bulbs. I have over 6,000 daffodils on my property. It was a 30- year project.

Tom had brought his youth group over here and they really worked very hard. I encourage people to drive here and visit.

Henry “Bud” McQuade

Cross Highway, Redding