Letter: Sometimes change is necessary

To the Editor:

If you believe what Citizens for Easton say about Easton, the proposed Plan of Conservation and Development, if it is approved, the world as we know it will stop spinning on its axis and life as we know it will cease to exist.

One flyer sent around by CFE shows the street in front of the Weston Shopping Center. This picture is disingenuous at best as just across the street from the shopping center are three public schools. Of course you will get traffic like this when school is in session.

Current Easton zoning rules go back to the first FDR administration. That was a time when we used rotary dial phones and telegrams to communicate. Has the world changed since the 1930s?

We all moved to Easton because we love this community. Of course, some modest change to the community is good for the town in the long run.

One of the biggest investments most make is buying a home and it is natural to hope its value increases. A local Realtor sent a postcard around last week showing median selling prices 2017 v. 2018. Easton’s went down 14%.

The proposed changes are modest. Two more stores to make a “Village District” and some walking trails. It is not about increasing property taxes. And these proposed changes won’t encourage more commercial development (the camel’s nose under the tent syndrome). CVS does not want to put a location on Sport Hill Road, and neither does Walmart. And the traffic increases will be incidental.

The proposed changes are an attempt to make Easton more attractive (remember the 14% decline in home values …), bring some sense of community to town and finally getting us past using rotary dial phones.

We all want to preserve Easton, but sometimes a little change is necessary. Otherwise, we could chuck our cell phones and use Western Union to send messages.

David Katz

Lantern Hill Road, Easton