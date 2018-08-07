Letter: Sarah Ewud is fearless leader for Redding Parks & Rec

To the Editor:

What I love about living in Redding is the amazing Sarah Ewud, the fearless leader of Parks and Rec Travel Camp and also co-director of Extended Day. Who takes a bunch of middle schoolers at 7:30 a.m. to Six Flags and returns them safely, happy and exhausted at 9 p.m.? And does this Monday through Friday for six weeks every summer so that our kids are off devices, active and exploring other daily activities including trips to museums, and Broadway shows? Thank you, Mrs. E. We love you.

Melinda Irwin

High Ridge Road, Redding