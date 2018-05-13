Letter: Run for the Cows was a success

Dear Editor:

New Pond Farm just hosted its seventh annual Run for the Cows with 1,200 runners, dedicating themselves to the Seven-Mile Run, the Half Marathon, and the Mighty Cow Challenge, as well as 125 energetic Piglet Prancers. We were especially honored to have the legendary Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson with us.

Inspiring stories abounded. Some people ran in memory of loved ones, others ran to celebrate a triumph over a health challenge, many ran for the pure joy of it and to celebrate New Pond Farm, but everyone was focused on doing their personal best.

This was a fantastic event from start to finish, and we would like to thank the enthusiastic team that helped to make it a success. Policemen from Redding and Danbury, West Redding’s EMTs, Masako Vigneault, and Dr. Harvey Kramer kept our runners safe; the scores of dedicated volunteers included members of NPFEC, the Redding Running Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, JRMS and Barlow students, and members of the Redding and Ridgefield National Charity Leagues.

The runners’ hard work was rewarded upon crossing the finish line with flowers from Alice’s Flower Shop as well as tables of delicious offerings from Sharon Coates, Sesame Seed, Trader Joe’s, Uncle Leo’s, Redding Roasters, Lombardi’s Trattoria, and the ultimate favorite, chocolate milk from New Pond Farm’s own dairy.

Special thanks go to our more than 50 generous sponsors, especially to our Lead Sponsor, Goneforarun. We encourage readers to visit our website for the full listing. But most of all, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the incomparable Terri and John McCleary, NPF members whose vision and passion guided us all. Their months of hard work, attention to detail, and unending thoughtfulness were truly a gift beyond measure.