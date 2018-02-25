Letter: Reinstate Doug Fuchs as Redding police chief

To the Editor:

I just read a piece published in The Pilot which was written by one of Redding’s officers, Sgt. DeLuca, and I would like to comment.

First, my views emanate from more than 30 years as a professor in the largest public criminal justice program in Connecticut and 25 years in Redding town government. Sgt. DeLuca makes some great points concerning the organization of the Redding Police Department. Indeed the department is, in my opinion, top notch. But of particular interest to me is the fact that while police staffing seems to have grown slightly to keep pace with the growth of our town, it actually appears that under the guidance of Chief Doug Fuchs, civilian staffing levels have actually decreased as we no longer have two part-time animal control officers and no department secretary.

The sergeant also points out that under Chief Fuchs’ leadership the delivery of police services progressed, accreditation was achieved, and operational efficiencies were achieved. I am also aware, from my time on the Board of Finance, that all of this was accomplished with Chief Fuchs keeping costs down, addressing overtime issues, and by leveraging an astounding amount of grant funds which were utilized in lieu of our collective tax dollars.

Though other opportunities might have been attractive, Chief Fuchs made Redding his top priority and has remained in our small town for more than 15 years, truly serving us 24 hours per day, every day of the year (unlike the revolving door of troopers which one gets under the State program).

I tip my hat to Sgt. DeLuca for raising several salient matters, but isn’t it time for Chief Doug Fuchs to be reinstated to his job, as the only, and best police chief this town has ever had.

Charles Mullaney

Great Pond Lane, Redding