Letter: Redding voters must unite more and divide less

To the Editor:

The recent tenor of discussion regarding Redding’s budget has caused me great consternation.

Sustaining a community requires balancing the interests of the individual families and those of our community as a whole. Eons ago, our forebears found it advantageous to improve their quality of life by pooling their resources and efforts rather than acting independently. This concept of weighing the group needs along with individual needs underlies the progress and ease that we enjoy today. There are many societies around the globe where mutual action has been subordinated to a corrosive, every-man-for-himself culture. We risk spiraling closer to that destructive mindset if we allow a focus on individual benefit to divide us when we instead need to devise community-wide solutions to our problems.

Of late, the political realm has become more like sports, where identification with political parties is treated like being loyal to a sports team that one backs for better or worse. I decry this binary emphasis on winning and losing, and the desire for party ascendency. Such tribal loyalty flies in the face of the need for constant re-assessment and re-calibration required when living in a complex world.

I see recent budgetary pressures from the fallout of recession and structural changes to state and regional economies turning Redding voters against each other, eroding our sense of shared purpose and shared sacrifice. This cannot be good for Redding or the education of our kids. We must unite more and divide less and carry forth a healthy, workable ethos for our beautiful town. This isn’t about party — it’s about Redding.

Toby Welles

Poverty Hollow Road, Redding