Letter: Redding library book fair was a success

To the Editor:

A heartfelt thank you to all who contributed to the success of the 58th Annual Mark Twain Library Book Fair. It wouldn’t have happened without generous donors, enthusiastic volunteers, and purchasers of books, games and recordings.

Donors to the 2018 book fair gave extraordinary collections of books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl records. Others provided trucks to move 3,074 boxes of books to the Redding Community Center, sustenance for volunteers during set-up, overflow parking, hand carts, and financial support of the book fair. In appreciation, a banner acknowledging in-kind donations hangs at the circulation desk of the Mark Twain Library.

Volunteers contributed thousands of hours throughout the year before, during and after the fair. It starts with 40 to 50 enthusiastic volunteers who collect, clean, sort, price and box donations to be stored until they can be moved to the community center for the fair. In the three days before the sale, eager volunteers unpack and arrange the books alphabetically or in subcategories. During the four sale days, volunteers welcome patrons, direct them to the topics they seek, maintain order on display tables, total patrons’ purchases, collect payments and transport purchases to vehicles.

Despite the best intentions of donors and efforts of volunteers, any book fair would fail without the purchases of its patrons. We are grateful for all who came, searched, found and bought one or more of the approximately 65,000 items, whether a collectible book from 1905, a leather-bound set stamped with gold leaf, a 500-piece puzzle, or a 45 or 78 rpm vinyl record from the past.

This tremendous community effort saves Redding taxpayers money by supporting the operations of the Mark Twain Library. Whether you gave your books, time, talents, money, or all of these, we thank you.

Midge Loery, Catherine Riordan, Jeanne Wendschuh

Co-Chairs Library Book Fair