Letter: Redding drivers are not stopping at stop signs

To the Editor:

For the last couple years, I have been troubled by the number of cars that do not stop at stop signs. I would say about 5% of drivers come to a full stop before proceeding. I was really upset when I saw a school bus full of students roll through a stop sign, but the epitome was when I saw a Redding police officer glide through one, too.

After this occurrence, I proceeded to write a letter to Redding Police Chief Fuchs. This was about a year ago, and I never heard any response. Nor did I see the situation improve in town.

The following information is quoted directly from the Connecticut Driver’s Manual:

“Stopping … Remember, you must come to a complete stop at a stop sign or stop line.”

In addition, we all know that if teenagers roll through a stop sign during their driving test, they automatically fail. And if you are a parent driving through stop signs, remember, your children are watching and they will do what you do. Since I am one of the 5%, I worry each time that I come to a full stop that the car behind me is going to hit my bumper because no one expects anyone to stop.

I grew up in Monroe, and when I was a teenager, we knew that the Easton police officers were no joke. They made sure people driving in Easton followed the rules of the road. Wouldn’t it be nice if our police officers and town residents did the same here in Redding?

If this is not possible, I have another solution. Why don’t we change the signage. Why not “Glide on through” or “Stop if you choose?”

Julie Wolfer

Drummer Lane, Redding