Letter: Political campaigners are going politely door-to-door

To the Editor:

In light of the Easton Police Department’s warning about strangers (“Easton police warn residents of ‘distraction burglaries,” 7/19), I’d like to point out that you do not need to fear every stranger who comes to your door. Easton and its surrounding towns are friendly and safe places to live.

I am one of many volunteers who has been going door-to-door for candidates running for office this year. We have a wonderful time meeting our neighbors, chatting about local candidates and issues, and reminding people to vote on Nov. 6. We wear large tags that identify us as campaign volunteers, we obey “keep out” signs, and we are always polite.

I hope the police warning about burglaries does not discourage people from welcoming those on their doorsteps who are clearly there for friendly and informational reasons. As a matter of fact, the Easton Police Department has informed me that there have been no “distraction burglaries” in Easton within recent memory. Their purpose in issuing the warning was primarily to remind people to be careful and sensible. I agree.

Maggie Silverstein

Sport Hill Road, Easton