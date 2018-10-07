Letter: Patti Popp’s Sports Hill Farm hosts great events

To the Editor:

The topic of places to gather in Easton has come up frequently at recent meetings in town, so for anyone interested, I heartily recommend Patti Popp’s Sport Hill Farm events. Friends gathered there on Saturday night in an atmosphere that is a perfect reflection of our town’s distinctive beauty and wonderful rural nature.

Excellent bluegrass and countrified Americana music was provided by Easton’s own Dan Carlucci and his Hitch & The Giddyup band, outstanding musicians and a perfect complement to the evening. Patti has more events listed for the fall, so don’t miss the opportunity to gather with friends at the perfect Easton location.