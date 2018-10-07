Letter: Patti Popp’s Sports Hill Farm hosts great events

To the Editor:

The topic of places to gather in Easton has come up frequently at recent meetings in town, so for anyone interested, I heartily recommend Patti Popp’s Sport Hill Farm events. Friends gathered there on Saturday night in an atmosphere that is a perfect reflection of our town’s distinctive beauty and wonderful rural nature.

Excellent bluegrass and countrified Americana music was provided by Easton’s own Dan Carlucci and his Hitch & The Giddyup band, outstanding musicians and a perfect complement to the evening. Patti has more events listed for the fall, so don’t miss the opportunity to gather with friends at the perfect Easton location.

Sherry L. Harris
Ridgeway, Easton

