Letter: Moore property was banked for future municipal use

To the Editor:

At the Jan. 18 Weston Board of Selectmen meeting, one of the selectmen stated his personal opinion about the Moore property remaining open space land.

What the board failed to mention was that this was not why that land was purchased. It’s very important that the residents of Weston understand the property’s history. It was purchased in early 2003 to be land banked for future municipal use. Then Selectman Woody Bliss stated that the property “is suitable for just about anything. Schools, fire house, park, etc.”

In a P&Z meeting on Nov. 11, 2002, it was stated that the property is “quite desirable for developmental purposes.” They even stated, “it is important to note that the Board of Selectmen is not suggesting this parcel be designated for use as open space.”

So, at that time, the board “sold” this idea to the residents, to purchase this land for future municipal use, not as open space land.

Weston currently contains approximately 3,600 acres of open space land. The residents of Weston did not agree to pay $2.3 million of public funds to add another 36 acres to that number. The residents voted on land that would be used for future municipal use. Therefore, it is appropriate for the town to propose municipal use of this parcel in the form of a park, which, by the way, is considered open space by state standards, and which, by the way, would occupy only 3.5 acres.

In addition, the town will be putting in a driveway and parking lot that will access this property for all to enjoy, not just the select few that live in the surrounding area. There will eventually be a town vote on this proposal. We just ask that everyone understand the facts. Reach out to us on facebook or at westondogpark.org.

Maria Calamito-Proto

Roscrea Place, Weston