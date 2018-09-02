Letter: Meet me at the orthodontist

To the Editor:

A recent letter to the editor stated, “One of the suggestions of the commission was for a professional office such as an orthodontist. When is the last time you have seen residents gathering at an orthodontist’s office?”

I suppose that I could understand this comment coming from a person who raised his children at a time when orthodontists were seldom heard of. This was an unfortunate choice to mock because the reality is, in this day and age, if you live in Easton (or really anywhere in Fairfield County), you will absolutely run into your friends and neighbors at your “every four-week visit” to the orthodontist.

I spent eight years, through three children, on that very journey. Minus the cocktails, the waiting room at Dr. Beaman’s office in Fairfield (since retired ) could have easily been mistaken for happy hour at Little Pub with lively conversation catching up on the latest school, social, and sports happenings. I often even stayed after our appointments to continue the conversations in the parking lot. And to think how nice it would have been to continue these chance meetings in the proposed Village Center’s Community Garden.

So, he thought it was a punchline, but sadly it is not, and it is not his fault because his experience does not inform him of today’s reality.

In fact, it points to the larger issue here: That of being out of touch with today’s reality. We need to become more inviting and attractive to the younger generations. Bottom line. Jokes aside.

Carole Lisi

Marsh Road, Easton