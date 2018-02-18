Letter: Mark Twain Library honors its staff

To the Editor:

This week, appropriately in conjunction with Valentine’s Day, the Mark Twain Library is celebrating Staff Appreciation Week. Hosted by the board of trustees, it’s an opportunity for the users of our town treasure to thank the staff for their tireless work at making it as perfect as possible for the patrons. Please stop in and thank your librarian (there is a seven-day supply of chocolate kisses on the front desk for staff and patrons to share in the love).

Three cheers to Library Director Beth Dominianni, Mary Hoskinson-Dean, children’s and teen librarian, Janet Ivaldi, adult services librarian, Maureen Jones, interlibrary loans librarian and Meadow Ridge liaison, Sarah Zimmermann, teen and reference librarian, Kathryn Zimmerman, Sunday librarian, Romy Weinberg, adult programming coordinator, Natalie Jorgensen, information technology, Kay Reinehr, business manager, Cathy Filiato, development assistant, Lisa Cederbaum, children’s programmer, L.J. Bridwell, technical services, Ken Rietschel, circulation assistant, and all of the terrific high school pages.

Jen Wastrom

President, on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Mark Twain Library