Letter: Local Republicans should speak up about national leadership

To the Editor:

Trust is a valuable commodity. Too often we waste it on politicians we elect. Then, instead of admitting our mistake, we petulantly double down. The result has been an unprincipled demagogue with childish behavior degrading the Presidential office with a Cabinet of deplorable, lying sycophants. Occasionally, a real voice is heard: General McCaffery noting Trump’s the “serious threat to U.S. national security” and Secretary of State Tillerson admitting Trump is a moron.

Deterring asylum seekers by punishing their families was the announced game plan when building those “summer camps” — internment camps to keep “the vermin” from “infesting” our country while costing you $300 per day for each of the thousands of penned up detainees. Trump’s crass solution: Just give me my lovely wall and maybe these beautiful children don’t need to get hurt.

With a seemingly impossible Republican approval rate of 89% and with 52% of Republicans declaring support for Trump even if he were to call off the 2020 elections, shouldn’t we be concerned about the lemmings who will apparently follow him to the end?

Every candidate for public office from school board, finance board, to attorney general and governor must have the guts to publicly declare their collaborating support for or their opposition to Trump’s words and actions. Currently Shaban and Stimmerman seem to be hiding in silence instead of renouncing the GOP’s leader.

But, silence is a very hard thing to put one’s trust in. Silence is misleadingly dishonest.

Any candidate not declaring on which side of the fence they stand should automatically receive a no vote. Unfortunately, eagerness to toe the Trump line is a position question which won’t be asked at any “debate.”

Therefore, we should hear a simple, unambiguous position statement from candidates via this forum. Just don’t hold your breath while you wait.

Ronald Wendschuh

Deer Spring Road, Redding