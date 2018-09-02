Letter: Keep Easton the jewel of Fairfield County

To the Editor:

This letter, which supplements my prior comments to P&Z, has been sent to Easton P&Z, but has been revised to fit the publication requirements for letters. The full version is available on the Citizens for Easton website.

P&Z’s concepts for the village district and other modifications call for radical changes in zoning. If radical changes are to be implemented, there should be good reasons for doing so. Let’s take a brief look at P&Z’s reasons.

P&Z has stated that the village district may help lower taxes in Easton. Incorrect. It would take 185 Easton village stores to make a 10% reduction in taxes.

P&Z has stated that the village district will improve house sales which are behind other towns. Incorrect. Easton leads all of the neighboring towns in number of homes sold for the first half of the year.

P&Z has stated that the village district will provide a needed place for citizens to congregate. Incorrect. There are already many places of congregation in town.

P&Z has stated that the village district will provide more control to P&Z. Incorrect. P&Z already has ample control over the grandfathered businesses in the proposed village district.

P&Z is the only entity which will vote on the POCD. The citizens do not have a vote. The commission is, however, holding a public hearing on Oct. 1 at which comments will be received. Hopefully, if a large number of residents oppose the radical changes at the meeting, P&Z will heed the sentiment of the town’s people and remove the proposed radical changes and keep Easton the jewel of Fairfield County.

Bill Kupinse

Stones Throw Road, Easton